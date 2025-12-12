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An Easy Way to Improve Your Songs
The power of overwriting
Apr 24
•
Jeff “H” Harrington
26
44
7
Illinoise: When Music Finds You Twice
A 21st Anniversary celebration
Published on Hi-Fi Amateur
•
Apr 15
How Busy People Make Art (Part 1)
An interview with Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak
Apr 10
•
Jeff “H” Harrington
and
Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak
40
47
10
March 2026
Help Me Finish a Song! ***Updated***
And maybe get a songwriting credit
Mar 20
•
Jeff “H” Harrington
51
110
8
February 2026
Songwriter Circle 2.0
Share your song with some friendly folks!
Feb 14
•
Jeff “H” Harrington
48
29
14
January 2026
The Genius of Sufjan Stevens’s “Predatory Wasp”
Why I've listened to this song 6 million times
Jan 16
•
Jeff “H” Harrington
and
Hi-Fi Amateur
51
46
19
December 2025
The Daily Habits of Legendary Artists
Lessons from the book Daily Rituals
Dec 12, 2025
•
Jeff “H” Harrington
60
53
14
November 2025
Taylor Swift's Dead Drums
Breaking down her song "Ruin the Friendship"
Nov 28, 2025
•
Jeff “H” Harrington
40
18
6
How Prince Made Music
The recording of "If I Was Your Girlfriend"
Nov 14, 2025
•
Jeff “H” Harrington
64
61
20
October 2025
5 Lessons from Twyla Tharp's The Creative Habit
How to be innovative in your art
Oct 18, 2025
•
Jeff “H” Harrington
30
20
9
How to Release Music on Substack (Part 3)
More song journals
Oct 8, 2025
•
Jeff “H” Harrington
40
15
12
September 2025
How to Release Music on Substack (Part 2)
Song journals
Sep 19, 2025
•
Jeff “H” Harrington
76
63
22
© 2026 Jeff “H” Harrington
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