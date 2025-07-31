Jeff “H” Harrington

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Stephanie Dee Smith's avatar
Stephanie Dee Smith
Aug 4, 2025Edited

Now I have my next read. I hadn’t heard of this book! Thanks Jeff for the great summary and introduction to this book.

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Lisa Marie Simmons's avatar
Lisa Marie Simmons
Mar 23

I love this analysis, Jeff, and your sage conclusion!!

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