Most people know Elizabeth Gilbert as the author of Eat, Pray, Love, which has sold over 12 million copies worldwide. It’s a book I enjoyed immensely.

And she has a Substack!

In this post, I’ll be discussing her book, Big Magic, which was published in 2015. In those pages, she writes about living a creative life.

Here are 5 lessons from Big Magic:

(Note: all quotes are from Big Magic)

Never Give Up!

“So I don’t sit around waiting to write until my genius decides to pay me a visit. If anything, I have come to believe that my genius spends a lot of time waiting around for me - waiting to see if I’m truly serious about this line of work.”

So, to live a full creative life, we must convince our genius (or Muse, or God, or whatever you prefer) that we are worthy of its ideas. We must do the work. We must show up.

However, it can be so hard to show up. In part, because we’re never as great as we would like to be.

Even Elizabeth Gilbert was not great when she started out - “I really didn’t know what I was doing. I felt sometimes like I was trying to carve a scrimshaw while wearing oven mitts. Everything took forever. I had no chops, no game. It could take me a whole year to finish one tiny short story. Most of the time, all I was doing was imitating my favorite authors, anyhow.”

I’m guessing you can relate?

Nothing helps me more than hearing some god-like artist talk about how insecure and unsatisfied they get at times.

And she reminds us that we will always be beginners - “First of all, forgive yourself. If you made something and it didn’t work out, let it go. Remember that you’re nothing but a beginner - even if you’ve been working on your craft for fifty years. We are all just beginners here, and we shall die beginners. So let it go. Forget about the last project, and go searching with an open heart for the next one.”

It’s so nice to read this. I’ve been making music for close to 40 years now, and I’m often thinking, “I feel like I’m just getting started.” Now I know that I’m not the only one.

And we must humble ourselves. We don’t know the future. We do not know. In fact, the most conscious of humans among us comfortably exist in that space of “I don’t know”.

As Elizabeth Gilbert writes, “... there are people whom I once arrogantly dismissed who later staggered me with the gravity and beauty of their work. It has all humbled me far beyond the ability to judge anyone’s potential, or to rule anybody out.”

Consider George Harrison. He stuck with it. His writing improved steadily, and he ultimately wrote The Beatles' most-streamed song, “Here Comes the Sun.”

So, Elizabeth Gilbert just keeps working - “Most of my writing life consists of nothing more than unglamorous, disciplined labor. I sit at my desk and I work like a farmer, and that’s how it gets done. Most of it is not fairy dust in the least.”

Make a Commitment

“... I literally took vows - the way a young woman of an entirely different nature might take vows to become a nun… I lit a candle, got down on my honest-to-God knees, and swore my fidelity to writing for the rest of my natural life.”

And she has kept those vows for going on 40 years now.

She has steadfastly worked, even when she was lacking in time - “Even the most successful creative people I know complain that they never seem to get all the hours they need in order to engage in dreamy, pressure-free, creative exploration. Reality’s demands are constantly pounding on the door and disturbing them. On some other planet, in some other lifetime, perhaps that sort of peaceful Edenic work environment does exist, but it rarely exists here on earth.”

Many of us will need to fit our art making into the spaces we have available - an hour before work, a couple of hours on a Saturday morning, a scribbled note in the car. If we want to commit, then we must accept that.

This is how she describes the reason for her commitment -

“All I know for certain is that this is how I want to spend my life - collaborating to the best of my ability with forces of inspiration that I can neither see, nor prove, nor command, nor understand.

It’s a strange line of work, admittedly.

I cannot think of a better way to pass my days.”

Creative Work Is Its Own Reward

“Do what you love to do, and do it with both seriousness and lightness. At least then you will know that you have tried and that - whatever the outcome - you have traveled a noble path.”

Yes, your path will be noble. And strange - “Creative living is stranger than other, more worldly pursuits. The usual rules do not apply. In normal life, if you’re good at something and you work hard at it, you will likely succeed. In creative endeavors, maybe not. Or maybe you will succeed for a spell, and then never succeed again.”

Elizabeth Gilbert received nothing but rejection letters for years, but she kept her vows - “I disliked the rejection letters. Who wouldn’t? But I took the long view: My intention was to spend my entire life in communion with writing, period.”

And we certainly can’t expect to make any money from our art -

“... I have watched so many other people murder their creativity by demanding that their art pay the bills. I’ve seen artists drive themselves broke and crazy because of this insistence that they are not legitimate creators unless they can exclusively live off their creativity. And when their creativity fails them (meaning: doesn’t pay the rent), they descend into resentment, anxiety, or even bankruptcy. Worst of all, they often quit creating at all.

I’ve always felt like this is so cruel to your work - to demand a regular paycheck from it, as if creativity were a government job, or a trust fund . . . So many times I have longed to say to stressed-out, financially strapped artists, ‘Just take the pressure off yourself, dude, and get a job!’

… It is for these reasons (the difficulty, the unpredictability) that I have always discouraged people from approaching creativity as a career move, and I always will… But creative living can be an amazing vocation, if you have the love and courage and persistence to see it that way.”

In summary, “For my own part, I decided early to focus on my devotion to the work above all. That would be how I measured my worth.”

You Don’t Need to Suffer

“In contemporary Western civilization, the most common creative contract still seems to be one of suffering. This is the contract that says, ‘I shall destroy myself and everyone around me in an effort to bring forth my inspiration, and my martyrdom shall be the badge of my creative legitimacy.’”

She suggests that, instead of following the path of the martyr, we follow the path of the trickster - “I believe that the original human impulse for creativity was born out of pure trickster energy. Of course it was! Creativity wants to flip the mundane world upside down and turn it inside out, and that’s exactly what a trickster does best.”

Tricksters can be found in many folkloric and mythic traditions, and one of their traits is mischief. Bugs Bunny is one example of a trickster.

Another example of a trickster - Pan .

“Martyr says: ‘Life is pain.’

Trickster says: ‘Life is interesting.’”

Elizabeth Gilbert suggests that curiosity can be the positive driving force behind our creativity - “I believe that curiosity is the secret. Curiosity is the truth and the way of creative living… Passion can seem intimidatingly out of reach at times - a distant tower of flame, accessible only to geniuses and to those who are specially touched by God. But curiosity is a milder, quieter, more welcoming, and more democratic entity. The stakes of curiosity are also far lower than the stakes of passion.”

And in order not to suffer unnecessarily, we also need to find that balance between caring and not caring - “‘My creative expression must be the most important thing in the world to me (if I am to live artistically), and it also must not matter at all (if I am to live sanely)’... Build space in your head for this paradox. Build as much space for it as you can.”

“Creativity is sacred, and it is not sacred”

The Work Comes Through You

“... the Romans didn’t believe that an exceptionally gifted person was a genius; they believed that an exceptionally gifted person had a genius.”

I will acknowledge here that we are now entering the spiritual realm, which is my favorite realm. In my opinion, humans will never have the capacity to fully comprehend the spiritual realm.

So, you may agree or disagree with Elizabeth Gilbert here, and that’s fine with me. I do agree with her - I believe that creativity comes through us, not from us.

Where does it come from? As stated earlier, different people use different words: genius, muse, God.

And, as stated earlier, our job is to show our genius that we are serious about doing the work. It is then that our genius may deem us worthy of its best ideas.

Another way to look at this - “Your creative work is not your baby; if anything, you are its baby. Everything I have ever written has brought me into being. Every project has matured me in a different way.”