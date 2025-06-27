5 Lessons From "The Artist's Way"
This book will set your creativity free
The Artist’s Way, by Julia Cameron, was first published in 1992 and has gone on to sell over 4 million copies worldwide.
It’s my favorite book on creativity, and I’ve read quite a few. My copy is laughably dog-eared.
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