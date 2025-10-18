5 Lessons from Twyla Tharp's "The Creative Habit"
How to be innovative in your art
Twyla Tharp is a legendary choreographer who has created scores of dances in her career. She has created dances for her own company, the Joffrey Ballet, The New York City Ballet, the Paris Opera Ballet, London’s Royal Ballet, and more. She’s won two Emmys and a Tony.
In other words, she knows what she’s talking about when it comes to creativity. And her …
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