I would like to share a song called “Patrick’s Song”, and it’s about my brother, Patrick. Patrick is 51 years old, but he is intellectually and emotionally at about a 3-year-old level.

He lived with my mom until she passed on seven years ago. Needless to say, he will probably struggle with this loss until the end of his days. He still experiences heavy sadness and speaks of her often.

After our mom passed, I moved in with Patrick so that I could take better care of him.

“Patrick’s Song” speaks of his grief and of my journey as a caregiver.

My Greatest Teacher

Patrick at about 4 years old.

Patrick is a magical being. He is the most open-hearted adult I have met.

He’s incredibly social and has friends of all kinds - young and old, men and women, and people of different racial backgrounds. He sees everyone as their true self, and his friendships are genuine.

His enthusiasm never wanes. He’s just as excited about today’s Milwaukee Brewers game as he was about his first game decades ago. He calls many of his friends daily, mainly to say, “Go Brewers! Go Brewers! Go Brewers!”.

Patrick is my greatest spiritual teacher. Mainly, because he’s so vulnerable in this world, that when I’m with him, I must be entirely in service to him.

So, he has taught me how to be more of a vessel, and that has opened my heart. He’s teaching me what matters.

And, of course, he loves animals. He saw a funny video of a dog on a refrigerator a couple of months ago and couldn’t stop laughing about it for weeks - “how dog get up there?!”

He’s one of the funniest people on the planet, although it is mostly unintentional on his part. His language is unique. He doesn’t put much effort into the proper pronunciation of words - if he’s having difficulty saying a word, then he’ll just throw something together that’s close enough.

So, banana becomes “balana”, and orangutan becomes “tangatang.” A local furniture chain named Steinhafel’s becomes “stein optical”.

We took a family trip to Ireland years ago, and when we arrived, we all clinked our Guinnesses and toasted with the Gaelic word 'Slainte’. Patrick paused a moment and said with a bit of a smirk, “cha cha.” To him, it was close enough.

He recently came up with an impression of a bobblehead, which is endlessly hilarious.

He makes me laugh out loud every single day, and I wish everyone could have his jubilant spirit in their life.

Challenges

There are challenges, though.

Patrick has mellowed out over time, but he’s on an anti-psychotic and can be incredibly emotionally explosive, to a degree that I have never experienced in another human.

My mom gave everything to care for him, including her nervous system. I don’t know how she did it, and it’s a testament to a mother’s love.

These days, I mostly act as his therapist. I’m the person who talks him down.

However, there are times when his rage is directed at me, and as difficult as that can be, I try to take it as an opportunity to become more aware of my emotions and to learn how to better process them.

It can be lonely being the caregiver of a disabled person. Studies have shown that caregivers suffer depression at a rate of somewhere in the neighborhood of two to three times higher than that of the general population.

I’m sure this is related to the fact that about 30% of disabled people experience frequent mental distress, which is about 4.5 times that of the general population. I can attest that my brother’s disabled friends have extremely poor mental health. (Note: this is not meant to be a scientific paper - these statistics are all approximate.)

I have never resisted this journey, though, and I would never trade away the beautiful connection and growth that it has brought. And the laughs, of course.

“Patrick’s Song”

A few months after my mom passed, the weather was warming up, and I saw that Patrick was watering some of my mom’s flowers. I asked him what he was doing, and he said, “My mom show me how water.”

His grief felt so present in that moment, and I will never forget it. It was heartbreaking.

He has continued watering the flowers, in a beautiful act of connection with our mom. Transforming his grief into an uplifting, bright bouquet of color.

And so “Patrick’s Song” was born.

Patrick watering flowers.

What you’ll hear here is a demo, and I’m not sure that I’ll ever fully produce this song, because I don’t think it fits in with any of the other types of music I’m already releasing.

And I don’t think I’ll ever share this song with Patrick, by the way. I think it would be too sad for him.

Here is “Patrick’s Song” -

0:00 -3:49

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Lyrics

You are here to stay, but your mom has gone away

And I am here to do the best I can

To help you understand, she will always lend a hand

And all you have to do is pray

So, grab your watering can and take care of her plants

Just like she showed you

And when your work is through, and all the flowers bloom

She’ll be beside you

You’re such a gentle soul, and this loss has hurt you so

Sometimes you just break down and cry

But her garden shows the way, you can find some joy today

And maybe you can even smile

So, grab your watering can and take care of her plants

Just like she showed you

And when your work is through, and all the flowers bloom

She’ll be beside you

Beside you . . .