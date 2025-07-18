Jeff “H” Harrington

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Amy💕's avatar
Amy💕
Jul 18, 2025

Very touching, Jeff. As a mother, I feel very proud of both you and Patrick. Love and prayers to you both. ❤️ ❤️

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Patty Bee
Jul 19, 2025

Sweet, funny, and real. Thank you for sharing Patrick’s story and Patrick’s song. This is beautiful.

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