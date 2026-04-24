(Note: I’m fairly certain that the concept I’m discussing here applies to other art forms as well. So, visual artists, writers, etc., feel free to read on!)

Recently, my aunt asked me to compose a song for her wedding processional…

No pressure!

Seriously, if you’ve ever been involved in a wedding ceremony, you know it can feel just a bit intense!

My aunt is a wonderful, laid-back person, by the way — it has nothing to do with her.

Anyway, so I embarked upon writing the song.

Bad music can ruin a wedding. ( Source )

Release the Pressure

The song isn’t finished yet, and the ceremony is in June (!), but luckily, I have a new tool in my back pocket — overwriting.

I went into this situation knowing that, nay, I would not be spending a foolish amount of time developing the first idea that came into my head.

I would instead:

Come up with the seeds of at least a few ideas (i.e., one section of a song — melody with accompanying chords) Present those seeds to the couple Only develop the one they choose (still waiting on that choice! C’mon, aunt! 😬)

Knowing that I would be taking this approach released almost all the pressure. I felt that this was a framework that would work well (in all fairness, though, that does remain to be seen in this instance).

Second or Third Thought, Best Thought

This approach, of course, is anathema to the old saying, “First thought, best thought.”

I do appreciate what that saying is getting at — the idea of trying to be present and conscious in one’s life, so that you can be a sensitive antenna — but for me, it usually works better to come up with at least two or three ideas.

I’ve been using overwriting for a couple of years now, and I’ve found it very powerful. Some examples:

Need ten songs for an album? Write fifteen.

Need three verses of lyrics for a song? Write five.

Need a catchy riff after the chorus? Write three of them.

I often find that the first idea or two are the creative mind blowing out dust. For me, the second or third idea is usually best.

And on a related note, I think my aunt and her fiancé will feel better about their choice when given several options, instead of just one idea to either accept or reject. I don’t believe that the “paradox of choice” applies in this situation.

Stevie Wonder has over 1,000 unreleased songs.

The Power of Play

“Serious art is born from serious play.”

— Julia Cameron, The Artist’s Way

Another way to describe overwriting is that it’s about staying in the creative “play” phase longer. It’s about collecting more ideas to choose from.

One of the producers I’ve been lucky enough to work with, Thomas Barquee, once suggested to me that if I’ve written a song, then I should just keep on writing. Stay in that writing zone until the well is dry.

Then give in to the temptation to make a demo, start rehearsing with musicians, or start booking shows, etc.

And once you’ve done that collecting of ideas, now you also need to make some choices. Now it’s time for reality.

Now you must face the fact that you only have so many hours left in your life. You probably won’t be able to fully produce every song you’ve ever written.

In other words, you’ll need a large wastebasket.

It might be different for you, but for me, it takes a long time to fully produce a song. Yes, I’m always trying to think of ways to be more efficient in that process, but that’s not the subject we’re discussing here.

For me, more important has been the realization that I need to be very careful about which song I choose to fully produce next. I really need to love that song.

“‘Tomorrow is a Long Time’? ‘Percy’s Song’? ‘Blind Willie McTell’? ‘Angelina’? You people didn’t deserve to hear those songs! You’re lucky that I ever let you hear them!” — Bob Dylan might have said this about these songs that he left off albums.

Guiding Lights

If you try this approach, you’ll be in good company — Prince (all-time GOAT of prolificness), Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder, and Bob Dylan are some legends who have taken this approach.

For me, overwriting and being more conscious of my limited time on this earth have helped me to feel more grounded and confident when I’m working on music.

Overwriting has also made the whole process feel lighter. I’m not after that one, perfect idea — I’m just having fun coming up with all kinds of wild ideas. I can sort them out later, no big deal.

And collecting ideas is just fun. I don’t think it really takes much time or energy. It’s the rehearsing, recording, mixing, etc. that take so much time and energy.

And that’s the miraculous power of overwriting!

Vote!

Getting back to the wedding, the plan is that I’ll play acoustic guitar, and I’ll hire a flutist as accompanist (I have secured a flutist). Here are a couple of the rough demos I presented to the couple (the song will be an instrumental):

#1:

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#2:

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Feel free to let me know which one you like best!