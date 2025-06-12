I want to introduce myself by way of a song. Of all the songs I’ve written, it’s my favorite. It’s called “You Are Incredible”, and it’s about shame.

Shame is frightening. Shame is a saber-toothed tiger, waiting in a cave. But facing your shame will set you free.

Shame is the most fundamental of our lower emotions. People often talk about “love and fear”, but shame goes deeper than fear.

Shame is an insidious weed that grows far beneath the topsoil. Yet we must study it and start clearing it, if we want to cultivate more healthy emotions, like love and joy.

Then, we can enjoy the blooming of more authentic, colorful art.

I became acquainted with shame when I broke up with my last girlfriend. I have regrets around that breakup, but I don’t regret finally facing my great well of shame.

I spent the next year facing seemingly every negative word and action of my entire life. Intense, yes, but inevitable, and so worth it.

To face our shame, we must be vulnerable.

Brene Brown once said, “Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity and change.”

I’ll probably write a lot about shame in this newsletter because it is a fundamentally important topic when making art.



YOU ARE INCREDIBLE

So, anyway, about that song - I plan to do more work on this recording before officially releasing it to the whole world (I’ll be re-recording just about everything), but I think it’s worth sharing in this form.

This song is about vulnerability, so here is my one-take vocal (with a bit of tuning) for all the world to hear!



0:00 -6:00

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LYRICS



(Chorus) You are, you are incredible

You are incredible

You are incredible



Oh, you hurt her feelings

Oh, you let her down

Oh, such a young one

Oh, such a young one

And now you must search yourself

There’s work to be done

Oh, such a young one

Oh, such a young one



Chorus



Oh, but try and release your shame

And please love yourself

Oh, such a young one

Oh, such a young one

For all things have purpose

And mistakes are how we learn



Chorus



You will be free

You will be free



You can be free

You can be free

You can be free

You can be free



You are so free . . .



Painting by Jane M. Johnson - “Windy Day in Door County”