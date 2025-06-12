An Introduction, a Song, and the Truth of Shame
Shame can be scary, but if you face it, you may be rewarded with a song!
I want to introduce myself by way of a song. Of all the songs I’ve written, it’s my favorite. It’s called “You Are Incredible”, and it’s about shame.
Shame is frightening. Shame is a saber-toothed tiger, waiting in a cave. But facing your shame will set you free.
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Shame is the most fundamental of our lower emotions. People often talk about “love and fear”, but shame goes deeper than fear.
Shame is an insidious weed that grows far beneath the topsoil. Yet we must study it and start clearing it, if we want to cultivate more healthy emotions, like love and joy.
Then, we can enjoy the blooming of more authentic, colorful art.
I became acquainted with shame when I broke up with my last girlfriend. I have regrets around that breakup, but I don’t regret finally facing my great well of shame.
I spent the next year facing seemingly every negative word and action of my entire life. Intense, yes, but inevitable, and so worth it.
To face our shame, we must be vulnerable.
Brene Brown once said, “Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity and change.”
I’ll probably write a lot about shame in this newsletter because it is a fundamentally important topic when making art.
YOU ARE INCREDIBLE
So, anyway, about that song - I plan to do more work on this recording before officially releasing it to the whole world (I’ll be re-recording just about everything), but I think it’s worth sharing in this form.
This song is about vulnerability, so here is my one-take vocal (with a bit of tuning) for all the world to hear!
LYRICS
(Chorus) You are, you are incredible
You are incredible
You are incredible
Oh, you hurt her feelings
Oh, you let her down
Oh, such a young one
Oh, such a young one
And now you must search yourself
There’s work to be done
Oh, such a young one
Oh, such a young one
Chorus
Oh, but try and release your shame
And please love yourself
Oh, such a young one
Oh, such a young one
For all things have purpose
And mistakes are how we learn
Chorus
You will be free
You will be free
You can be free
You can be free
You can be free
You can be free
You are so free . . .
Painting by Jane M. Johnson - “Windy Day in Door County”
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Jeff, I am so inspired by your courage. I am very new to Substack. I have only started by reviewing albums I like by bands I love. However, I am an amateur musician. I have written songs, I even recorded songs in my youth. I always thought about using Substack to share my music, what I have recorded in the past, but then even stuff I am working on. Lyric ideas, riffs of songs. But I didn’t have the nerve to share my music. It’s like exposing your innermost self. I would like to connect, and will like to follow your journey and maybe get the nerve to also share my own music. If anything I said resonates, I would hope you subscribe to my substack too, so we can share music.
I’m gonna do something I hate and comment again before you’ve replied to my first comment. I started this track playing and turned it way up. One by one, every member of my family came towards the music, “wow! Who is that?” (Mom). “Who are you listening to?” (Brother).
😁😁👊🏼👊🏼