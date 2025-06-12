Jeff “H” Harrington

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Hi-Fi Amateur's avatar
Hi-Fi Amateur
Jul 2, 2025

Jeff, I am so inspired by your courage. I am very new to Substack. I have only started by reviewing albums I like by bands I love. However, I am an amateur musician. I have written songs, I even recorded songs in my youth. I always thought about using Substack to share my music, what I have recorded in the past, but then even stuff I am working on. Lyric ideas, riffs of songs. But I didn’t have the nerve to share my music. It’s like exposing your innermost self. I would like to connect, and will like to follow your journey and maybe get the nerve to also share my own music. If anything I said resonates, I would hope you subscribe to my substack too, so we can share music.

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1 reply by Jeff “H” Harrington
Jack Lhasa's avatar
Jack Lhasa
Dec 6

I’m gonna do something I hate and comment again before you’ve replied to my first comment. I started this track playing and turned it way up. One by one, every member of my family came towards the music, “wow! Who is that?” (Mom). “Who are you listening to?” (Brother).

😁😁👊🏼👊🏼

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