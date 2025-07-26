Jeff “H” Harrington

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Susan J Hilger's avatar
Susan J Hilger
Oct 4, 2025

The Neville Brothers, wow, I haven’t thought about them in a while. Now I need to dig some of their music out. Thanks for introducing me to the Meters, and describing NOLA perfectly. My dad was a La. boy, with family in New Orleans, the best food and music

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Danielle D's avatar
Danielle D
Oct 4, 2025

Looking forward to diving into this Playlist! ✨️🔥🎶🎵🎶✨️

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