James Brown invented funk, but the Meters infused it with gumbo.

This is the story of The Meters, and why I love them so much.

NOLA Funk

The Meters (L - R): George Porter, Art Neville, Leo Nocentelli, “Zigaboo” Modeliste

New Orleans is my favorite city. And I like to think of it as a modern-day Mesopotamia.

It’s got its own music, its own food, its own dialect - it’s a breadbasket of culture. Musicians from New Orleans are unique. If you want to play like that, then you'd better move there for a while at least, or it won’t happen.

As Aaron Neville once said, “In New Orleans, music is part of the culture. You’re raised with it, from the cradle to the grave, and all in-between.”

And let’s acknowledge that this culture grew out of a bitterly racist, impoverished reality.

I first visited in my 20s, and to experience the music and food (and too many mint juleps and hurricane cocktails) was revelatory. Visiting again recently, no longer the party animal I used to be, the vibe knocked me out - it struck me as a place of great spiritual power.

The Meters emerged from this gumbo, where numerous cultures have collided, including African, French, Afro-Caribbean, Spanish, and Native American.

Percolation

The Meters were formed by Art Neville in 1965, and included himself (keys, vocals), Leo Nocentelli (guitar), George Porter, Jr. (bass, vocals), and Joseph “Zigaboo” Modeliste (drums, vocals). Cyril Neville joined around 1975 (percussion, vocals).

Their first album, The Meters, was released in 1965 and contained “Cissy Strut”, which went to No. 4 on the R&B chart and No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. Sadly, they would never chart this high again.

As was often the case, “Cissy Strut” was based on a funky guitar riff written by Nocentelli. This song has been covered innumerable times, has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and was one of only a handful of instrumentals included on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Songs of All Time”.

“Cissy Strut” is one of those songs that any self-respecting musician should know. (Note: see the playlist at the end of this post to hear this song and others.)

The Meters went on to release seven more albums before they disbanded about 10 years later.

And they worked as sidemen as well. Artists, such as Dr. John, Robert Palmer, and Lee Dorsey, were fortunate enough to make albums that utilized The Meters.

As Dr. John once said, “[they] were the fonkiest rhythm section anywhere.”

Why Were They So Damn Funky?

“Look-Ka Py Py”, which is my favorite Meters album.

The Meters were gigging, writing, and recording continuously from 1965 through 1977. Like all great bands, they put in the time. And when musicians spend that amount of time playing together, things can start to get telepathic.

Not to mention, most of them were around the age of 20 when they started, and so their styles were formed together.

And there must have been some extraordinarily singular cosmic chemistry at work.

This was a group of musicians who played as perfectly together as any group ever has. I could not imagine adjusting one note.

Their parts always fit together flawlessly, like an intricate funk puzzle. Like the gears of a finely crafted and funky watch.

Zigaboo

For me, though, if there is a star of this band, it’s Zigaboo. No one percolates like him. He’s my favorite drummer across all genres. Always innovative and vibrant.

Over my years of playing gigs, I’ve heard so many drummers talking about how he played “Cissy Strut” - no one could ever seem to figure it out. (That is, until YouTube came along.)

DownBeat magazine has called Zigaboo the “Godfather of Groove”, and has said he is “like the Elvin Jones of funk. A lot of things that Zig played, you can’t learn it and you can’t imitate it.”

99% of the music that most of us have heard in our lives involves the drummer playing the snare drum on the “2” and the “4” (aka the “backbeat”). Zigaboo constantly, boldly defies this convention. At one time, one of my favorite hobbies was figuring out which beats he was placing the snare drum on.

Zigaboo is a busy and complicated drummer. This is wonderful in that it allows the other musicians, especially the keys and bass, to play very simply. I have always loved this musical formula. It creates a sublime balance.

The Wild Tchoupitoulas

“The Wild Tchoupitoulas” album cover.

In 1976, The Meters backed The Wild Tchoupitoulas on their self-titled album.

The Wild Tchoupitoulas were Mardi Gras Indians, one of the more fascinating aspects of New Orleans culture. Mardi Gras Indians are mostly known for participating in the Mardi Gras parade, where they make music and wear colorful outfits. Their traditions are primarily based on African culture, but many of their outfits are meant to show respect to Native Americans.

Like so many great artists, The Meters had not done well financially. That was one of the reasons that making this album set in motion the band's demise. The other reason being that all of the Neville brothers had participated in this album, and once it was done, Art and Cyril left to join them, forming The Neville Brothers.

Influence

After breaking up, the various members of The Meters continued to record and perform, individually playing with a myriad of legendary artists, including Etta James, Albert King, Paul McCartney, John Scofield, Herbie Hancock, Erykah Badu, David Byrne, Joe Cocker, Taj Mahal, Peter Gabriel, Keith Richards, Professor Longhair, and LaBelle.

Hip hop artists who have used samples from The Meters include LL Cool J, Run-D.M.C., Queen Latifah, Big Daddy Kane, N.W.A., Cypress Hill, Public Enemy, A Tribe Called Quest, Beastie Boys, and countless others.

The Meters are not a household name, but their influence has been profound.

One of the funkiest men to ever live, George Clinton, once said, “To us, the only funk band around was The Meters.”

Just Kissed My Baby

Here’s one of their best songs, “Just Kissed My Baby”:

Playlist

And now check out this playlist for more of their genius!

Spotify:

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMvAG9sh1Xu-9lf8RrhQpXk1_fvUMLdR2