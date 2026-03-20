***Update: This “hivestacking” experiment worked well, and I have completed the lyrics for this song. See the “Update” section below for more details***

I’m working on a song called “Luna”, and I could use your help!

The main thing I could use help with is a missing line of lyrics, and I’d be happy to give you a songwriting credit if I use your idea*.

I’m open to any feedback at all, though—the arrangement, the mix, etc.

And getting back to the lyrics—I’m also open to different bridge lyric ideas and outro lyric ideas.

The question marks are a problem.

Hivestacking?

I don’t plan to make a habit of this type of post—I just thought it might be fun.

But I’m not sure why this couldn’t be a regular thing on Substack. There are so many supportive, talented people on here. Why not ask for their help?

Could this be something called… hivestacking, perhaps? Hmmmm… I don’t know.

Substack always seems to be buzzing with fantastic collaborations. Maybe this could be another collaborative approach?

Maybe other people have already done this?

The idea for this post was probably inspired by the Songwriter Circles I host. They’re a great place to share a song—they’ve been filled with nice, supportive people. There’s one happening this weekend, by the way! Details here.

Luna

“Luna”

I wrote this song about ten years ago, and recorded most of the instruments about 7 years ago.

I have so many songs hanging around that I sometimes forget about them for years at a time. This was one of those. It’s been so fun and fulfilling to revisit this song and discover how much I love it.

Time has brought the gift of clarity as well. I did rewrite some of the lyrics, and I think they’re much stronger now.

I would say the mix is maybe 80% done. The vocal is just a scratch vocal.

Also, I did change a line—in the demo I sing “a tranquil sea”, but you can see in the printed lyrics that I’ve changed that to “a quiet sea.”

Anyway, feel free to give it a listen and let me know if you have an idea for that missing line, or any other feedback!

Here’s where I’m at with “Luna” -

0:00 -3:14

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Update

Thank you all so much for your ideas. It was difficult, because I truly had to give each idea serious consideration — every one of them was a legitimate possibility. Given my experience on Substack, this is not a surprise.

And some of them really went deep. Thank you.

So, I highly recommend “hivestacking” your own songs or projects! There are so many talented people on Substack, whose wisdom and creativity you can draw from.

The goal here was to finish one line of lyrics in this song.

One approach to this lyric line, which I did consider extra seriously were all the ideas around the sea and/or ruling the sea (thank you Ron King, Hi-Fi Amateur, and Tamara Casey)

In the end, I decided on “the wisdom key, my destiny” (see final lyrics below). This is a mashup Lisa Marie Simmons’s idea (“your wisdom key”) and one of Lach’s ideas (“my destiny”).

Also, I loved and now Miguel’s idea of changing the lyrics from “You are like Luna” to “You are Luna”, and you can see that I incorporated that idea into the outro.

All three of them are extraordinarily talented, accomplished, and interesting people, and I would recommend checking out their Substacks —

Lisa Marie Simmons here

Lach here

and now Miguel here

Thank you all!

Lyrics

You are like Luna, you’re so at peace

You are like Luna, a quiet sea

When I’ve got too much going through my head

And I can’t hardly sleep

You are like Luna, you’re so at peace

You are like Athena, you’re wild and free

You are like Athena, the wisdom key, my destiny

When I’m stuck inside some future scene

And I can’t hardly speak

You are like Athena, you’re wild and free

I had to let you go today

Up among the stars to play

But my path is here today

Hey hey, hey hey, hey

When I’m stuck inside some future scene

And I can’t hardly sleep

You are like Athena, you’re wild and free



(Outro)

You are like Athena, you’re wild and free

You are like Athena, I know you’re free

You are like Athena, I know you’re free

I am like Athena, I know I’m free…

Credits

Jeff Jara - drums

Jeff “H” Harrington - everything else

Lisa Marie Simmons, Lach, and now Miguel - co-writers

*10% split