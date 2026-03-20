Jeff “H” Harrington

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Jeff “H” Harrington
Mar 20

Thank you to everyone who has commented so far! This is really turning out to be a fun and productive approach. I think it’s best if I wait a day or two to reply to everyone, but I will! As usual, I feel so grateful to be on Substack with so many thoughtful, talented people.

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Jeff “H” Harrington
Mar 22

This is a ridiculous amount of good ideas, thank you. It might take me like a week to decide, because pretty much every idea is worth sitting with. Thank you.

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