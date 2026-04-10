How do busy people find the time to make art?

I’ve been thinking about this quite a bit.

If you have that calling to make art, if you have that drive, then even if you’re fully retired, you might find yourself wishing you had another few hours every day.

But what if you’re a parent? I’ve observed parenting in the wild via my sister, and I don’t know how parents do it. But parents who also make art? How?! How is that possible?

It’s quite humbling.

So, I endeavored to find out how this could be, so that all of us could learn from these titans.

Thus, my interview with Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak, a certified parent/full-time “crazy” job holder/prolific songwriter and producer.

In 2025, he released one song per month on his Substack, and he accompanied each song with some words and a collage of his own making.

(Note: I want to take a moment here to give a shoutout to Jim Kroft and his excellent Substack, The Creative Life. Jim writes about similar themes around creativity.)

Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak

Music as Coffee

“Working on a creative project energizes me like crazy.”

— Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak

Yes, creativity can be its own source of energy. Let’s find out how.

These are edited excerpts from our email conversation:

Release Your Song: What was an early experience in your life that inspired you to want to make music?

Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak: When I was still a teenager (like 20 years ago), I met these guys from a pop punk band who lived near our high school. I ended up booking a show for them in my high school gym. They all wore skinny jeans, and to me, they were the coolest people in the world. Needless to say, this is when I started wearing skinny jeans, and it’s also the moment I was able to really articulate my own dream of making music. Sometimes, all a kid needs is a role model!

What gave you the idea to release music on Substack?

The big inspiration to release music monthly on Substack was discovering the newsletter, Fog Chaser. Matt from Fog Chaser has been around since the early days of Substack, and he has built such a beautiful world for his music on that newsletter. I loved how simple the format was. Every month, a new song goes out to subscribers’ inboxes, and nowhere else. Paired with the visuals and writing in each post, there’s a pretty huge scope for expression and exploration. [Fog Chaser was my first Substack musical inspiration as well! And I featured him in this post.]

Let’s cut to the chase — how did you find the time and energy to release one song per month?

It’s kind of interesting to look back and think about this, because it sort of seems like it should have been impossible. I mean, I have a crazy full-time job and children. People were asking me all the time last year, “How do you find the time to do all this stuff?” But I think this is a really crucial question. Most of us probably have dreams and aspirations we wish we had more time for.

The fact is, when I’m creatively unblocked, it’s like the time to follow the dream magically appears. I find the time because, honestly and in an uncomplicated way, I just want to. An hour here, an evening there, the time appears.

It’s when the creative blocks settle in that I suddenly feel like I don’t have time anymore.

The creative panacea for me is morning pages. [Morning pages are an exercise that comes from the classic book The Artist’s Way.] This is where I work out my blocks and where I face my fears and confusion around a project. The morning pages are a wonderful lesson in themselves, too. If I can find the time to write each morning, what else can I find the time to do? It’s very empowering!

A big step forward for me was deciding to quit consuming media “junk food.” I was losing hours and hours of my days scrolling and playing video games, and I wasn’t even having any fun. The urge to go to these places comes when I feel tired, but they are not restful activities. By contrast, working on a creative project energizes me like crazy. A night up late making collages keeps me going for the rest of the week. The math doesn’t add up, but here we are.

What did your typical week look like when you were making the album?

I have one day a week where I’m not teaching [Matthew is a Faculty Fellow at a college], and those are my “music” days. I tend to do most of my recording and mixing in the evenings after the kids go to bed (they are good sleepers!), but I write up the posts and do all the admin on that day off from teaching or on the weekend.

One of Matthew’s collages.

For recording and mixing only (i.e., not including the time to write the songs, make the collage, or write the Substack post), do you have an approximate idea of how many hours went into each song?

I discovered by the end of the year that it usually took about three evenings of work. I would spend the first night tracking everything to tape, the second night bouncing the tape tracks to my laptop and recording any new parts, and the third night on the mix and master. That probably added up to about 7-10 hours per song.

Were any of these songs written before you started working on the album?

Totally. Some of these songs went back a few years, and others were brand new in 2025.

Did you find there were certain activities where you were able to produce creative ideas around songwriting? Was it difficult to find the mental bandwidth to be creative?

I teach humanities for a living, and I find that occupation very inspiring as a songwriter. We’re always reading and discussing these amazing texts, and the songs will just start to appear — while reading, while on my walk to work, while listening to a lecture. The process for me feels like gathering up fragments of inspiration and then discovering the whole when I’m finally sitting down with the guitar. The magic of creative practices is that they give energy back. The more I lean into a song, the more I’m connected to the reason for being alive.

Do you have any perfectionist tendencies around music? And, if so, did setting a monthly deadline help you with that?

Perfectionism is a great danger for me. This is why I decided to try recording to tape. In the months before I launched the album, I was trying to record with professional mics, etc, and for the life of me, I couldn’t get anything to sound the way I wanted. I had this idea of how I wanted it to be, and I couldn’t get there. It was very discouraging.

Around that time, I learned that Joel Plaskett had recorded the entirety of his 2024 album on a 4-track. When a friend gave me a 4-track of my own to try, I realized this could be a way forward. I still want my songs to sound good, but if I let that become my only aim, I won’t make any songs. Recording to tape helps me embrace a bit of messiness. I mean, tape cassettes are cool, right?

So maybe it’s just a trick I’m playing on myself: “There are imperfections here, but since it’s on tape, now it’s cool.” If that’s what it takes to keep me going, I’m here for it.

Matthew’s 4-track tape recorder… from the 80s(!)

Did you face any psychological blocks that you had to figure out?

I continue to wrestle with the question of how to release music. I’m a very goal-oriented person, and early on, I think I set some unhelpful goals around metrics/sales/streams etc. Platforms like Spotify (even Substack!) really prey on this instinct. There’s this intimation that if the “number goes up,” everything will be okay. And then I start spending all my time trying to make the number go up. When I get stuck here, I try to remind myself that the only thing I need to do is keep going. This is about living a life of music and art-making. That’s it.

What’s next for Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak?

After taking a break, I’m hoping to start another year of monthly songs at the end of the summer. This one will be 13 songs long — one song for each book of Augustine’s Confessions. It should be interesting!

Where to find Matthew:

Matthew’s Substack

One of my favorites of Matthew’s Substack posts/songs

His whole album is collected into one audio file in this post

Matthew’s conversation with Fog Chaser