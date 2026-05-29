Note: In Part 1 of this series, I interviewed Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak, a busy parent with a full-time job who still managed to release a song each month in 2025.

Toni Morrison, T.S. Eliot, and Wallace Stevens all had day jobs when they wrote some of their greatest masterpieces.

How did they do it?!

And how can we do it?

How can we make art amongst our busy lives?

I have an easy solution for you — simply become a thief. There you go, no need to read any further.

For example, Belgian filmmaker Chantal Akerman worked at a porno theater as a cashier and would pocket the money from every other ticket sold. Problem solved.

And perhaps this approach is endemic to filmmakers, because Jean-Luc Godard had to flee from Paris to Switzerland after being caught stealing from the magazine he was working for.

Writer Jean Genet made good money shoplifting books.

Conceptual artist Martin Kippenberger often made money by cheating at the card game Mau-Mau.

Or, another quick solution — ask your boss to fire you, so that you can reap unemployment. This is what painter Grace Hartigan did on at least one occasion.

And, yes, of course — another solution is to actually get a job.

For example, writer Octavia Butler became a potato-chip inspector. Composer John Cage foraged for mushrooms.

My drummer friend Victor likes to call his day job his “jobby job.”

Most of us will require one of these “jobby jobs.”

Jean-Luc Godard — watch your wallet.

Making Art and Making a Living

“The money may follow eventually, or it may not, and it’s the artist’s job to keep going regardless.” — Mason Currey

In his fascinating book Daily Rituals, Mason Currey surveyed the daily habits of dozens of great artists and intellectuals. I wrote about that book here, and Currey has a Substack!

In his new book, Making Art and Making a Living, he wrote a book for us — we who are passionate about our art, but don’t make a living from it (at least yet).

He discusses those lucky artists who inherited large sums of money, and those who had wealthy patrons — but we won’t concern ourselves with them.

I’ve taken most of the information in this post from the section he entitled “JOBS”, which discusses legendary artists who had day jobs.

(Note: all quotes are from the book, unless noted.)

Octavia Butler was torn between inspecting potato chips and being a pioneer of science fiction.

Why Do Busy People Make Art?

“... I literally took vows — the way a young woman of an entirely different nature might take vows to become a nun… I lit a candle, got down on my honest-to-God knees, and swore my fidelity to writing for the rest of my natural life.” — Elizabeth Gilbert, Big Magic

Imagine yourself at 80 years old, looking back on your life. If you hadn’t prioritized your art, would you be filled with regret?

If your answer is “no”, then good for you! And I think I feel a bit envious.

If your answer is “yes”, then you will just need to figure it out as best you can.

You will need to humble yourself before art.

Another way to figure out which type of person you are — if you were suddenly handed millions of dollars, would your main reaction be — ”Now I can just make art!” Or, would you immediately start thinking of other possibilities, such as fancy trips and fancy food?

For those of us who need to make art, but also need a day job, can we see the positive in this situation?

Painter Emily Carr considered her day jobs grounding — “Now go out, odd girl, and split bark and empty ashes and mend the fence. Yet — should I? Or should I climb higher, shut my eyes to these things, and paint? Rise above the material? No — I think you’ve got to climb through these things to the other.”

Poet William Carlos Williams worked as a physician, and found that his interactions with his patients imbued his poetry with depth — “my ‘medicine’ was the thing which gained me entrance to these secret gardens of the self…”

Wallace Stevens worked in the insurance industry and wrote, “[my job] introduces discipline and regularity into one’s life… and of course I have nothing to worry about about money.”

And if you’re committed to making art, you might need to be frugal. Getting back to painter Grace Hartigan, her studio was so cold that she journaled, “I’m working in ski clothes.”

And in the 1970s, when he was in his 40s, writer Cormac McCarthy lived for a time in a barn without electricity, bathing in a lake, and living on beans.

Some aspects of day jobs that you might want to consider:

Is it stable?

Do I enjoy it?

Does it pay enough?

Is the start time conducive to making art?

Does it offer me flexibility with time off, if needed?

Does it take too much of my mental or physical energy?

Is it related to my art-making, so that it involves developing my skills?

Does it complement my art-making somehow, either physically or mentally?

Does it allow me to retain some mental bandwidth, so that I can actually come up with ideas while I’m working?

Even if you have no plans to switch day jobs, thinking about these different aspects might help to bring some clarity to your life.

Aside from the question, “Does it pay enough?”, there is no right answer to any of these questions. There are advantages and disadvantages to each.

For example, a job that affords you great flexibility and requires little mental bandwidth might not pay very well.

Or, a job that allows you to use and develop your artistic skills might end up destroying your desire to make art.

Like many of our great writers, Franz Kafka worked in the insurance industry.

When Can Time Be Found?

“It is simply not possible to become an accomplished painter or musician or novelist or poet without spending a lot of time experimenting, making false starts, starting over, starting over again, absorbing criticism, thinking, reading, talking, and mooning about the house aimlessly.” — Mason Currey

So, where do we find the time to moon about the house?

First of all, everyone has days off, and maybe you can find some time then.

But what about the days when you have to work at your job?

Morning

One option might be to make some art before going to your job. I was surprised to find that this approach doesn’t come up a whole lot, though. It seems to come up the least, in fact.

But why not try to get up a bit early and work on your art when you’re at your freshest? Your most alert.

And what could be a more inspiring, energizing way to start the day?

There are examples of legends who took this approach:

Octavia Butler would sometimes get up as early as 2:00 AM (!) to write before work. She went on to revolutionize science fiction.

Writer Anthony Trollope began writing every morning at 5:30 AM before going to his job as a postal clerk. He was incredibly prolific.

Poet Ted Kooser would write every morning from 5:30 AM to 7:00 AM before going to his job in the insurance industry.

Night

I was surprised to find out that this seems to be the most common approach, although this post is not meant to be a scientific study.

Some examples:

Painter Howardena Pindell, who worked at the Museum of Modern Art, said, “I would say I lived two lives — I was an artist at night, and I was a museum worker during the day.”

T.S. Eliot worked at a bank and would write at night.

Composer Charles Ives worked in the insurance industry (so, maybe I’m starting to sense a theme here?) and would “race home from work each evening and compose at the piano… until the wee small hours.” Ives is a cautionary tale, though — he suffered a heart attack at age 44, which was thought to be due to overwork.

Writer Franz Kafka worked in the… insurance industry (seriously, perhaps we all should consider careers in insurance), and when he got home, he would take a nap, take a walk, and eat dinner. He further described his nights — “10:30 (but often not until 11:30) I sit down to write, and I go on, depending on my strength, inclination, and luck, until 1, 2, 3 o’clock, once even until 6 in the morning.” He had to be at work at 8:00 AM. Once, in a time of great frustration, he wrote, “... it is a horrible double life from which there is probably no escape but insanity.”

Sculptor Petah Coyne “worked in advertising and made her sculptures at night, twice a week pulling an all-nighter and returning to the office the next morning without having slept, a grueling schedule she kept up for almost a decade.” Wow!

Writer Harriet Jacobs, “who was born a slave… in 1813 and who, after having her freedom purchased for her by her employer, worked as the family housemaid caring for five children seven days a week, writing her book Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl at night while the children slept.”

Random Times

Some writers were able to come up with ideas at all different times throughout the day, because it only takes a moment to jot an idea down:

Poet and physician William Carlos Williams explained, “I had a typewriter in my office desk. All I needed to do was to pull up the leaf to which it was fastened, and I was ready to go.”

Poet and insurance man Wallace Stevens’s administrative assistant recalled, “When he was in good health, he walked to and from the office to his home, a distance of three or four miles. It was on these long walks that he jotted down lines for his poetry, polishing it up later.”

Poet and Museum of Modern Art worker Frank O’Hara would take a walk instead of eating lunch and would jot down ideas.

Speaking as a musical artist, I can capture musical or lyrical ideas quickly on my phone anytime, but recording or mixing requires dedicated time in my studio. I would imagine that it’s much the same for visual artists.

And then there’s writer Toni Morrison, who is quoted in Daily Rituals explaining, “I am not able to write regularly. I have never been able to do that — mostly because I have always had a nine-to-five job. I had to write either in between those hours, hurriedly, or spend a lot of weekend and pre-dawn time.”

In addition to her full-time jobs, she was a single parent of two sons.

She explained further, “It does seem hectic, but the important thing is that I don’t do anything else. I avoid… social life… I need that time in the evening because I can do a tremendous amount of work then. And I can concentrate. When I sit down to write, I never brood. I have so many other things to do… that I can’t afford it. I brood, thinking of ideas, in the automobile when I’m driving to work or in the subway, or when I’m mowing the lawn. By the time I get to the paper, something’s there — I can produce.”

Over time, Morrison switched to writing early in the morning, rising around 5:00 AM.

Dawn inspired her — “Writers all devise ways to approach that place where they expect to make the contact, where they become the conduit, or where they engage in this mysterious process. For me, light is the signal in the transaction. It’s not being in the light, it’s being there before it arrives. It enables me, in some sense.”

For those of us drawn to an artistic life, there are no easy answers. We will each have our own, singular journey.

Faced with such a seemingly complex life, it seems to me that we must learn to access our intuition. We have only our intuition to guide us amidst so many choices and so much fog.

We must develop trust in ourselves.

At a low point, Kafka worried that the only way out of his challenging life was insanity.

I would suggest that there is a different way out — gratitude.

To try and appreciate every moment we’ve managed to carve out for our art, instead of obsessing over how great we might be if only we could have just a bit more time.

I wish all of you peace on your path.