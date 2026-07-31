Next time you’re listening to some funky a$$ music, perhaps take a moment to raise a glass to its unsung hero — the bass player.

Yes, bass players tend to be a bit quiet, a bit reserved — maybe even dorky — but don’t mistake their shyness for a lack of power.

There is great power in the low-end!

The bass player is down in the engine room, driving the ship!

Appropriately, legendary bass player Mike Watt likes to call his bass “The Thunderbroom” ⚡️

And the bass is the interface between the drums and the other instruments.

As such, it’s an irreplaceable element of the groove, but it also typically determines the lowest note of the harmony. And in the hands of a really great player, it can add hooks and melodic counterpoint to a song.

Having said that, usually bass functions best when it goes unnoticed. Thus, bass players tend to be musically invisible.

And they tend to be invisible in real life as well — people just don’t seem to notice them standing there, in part because they don’t tend to move around much.

But they’re a huge part of the reason that you’re nodding your head, and they might even be the reason why you’re humming along.

Playing bass (far left) with my first band, Sosafreetas. Anyone out there remember those Peavey amps?

A Typical Bass Player’s Journey

Like many bass players, I started on guitar.

Freshman year of college, though, a guitar player friend in my dorm asked me, “We need a bass player in our band. Are you interested?”

This was a chance to play in an actual band, so of course I responded, “Yes!”

And thus my low-end journey began.

I’ve always enjoyed playing the bass, but it wasn’t until many years later, when I was hired to play guitar on a couple of gigs, that I knew for sure — bass is where I belong.

I enjoyed playing guitar on those gigs and got to live out some of my guitar fantasies, but I missed being down in the engine room.

I missed that low-end rumble!

And I missed that special connection that all bass players and drummers have.

(Note: AJ Deiboldt always creates sage music writings on his Substack, and recently he wrote about bass playing, including a description of his own journey with the bass. Check that post out here.)

So, here are my top 10 favorite bass players (and yes, this list is completely subjective).

I’ve chosen the audio examples in such a way that listening to the first 10 seconds or so will give you a good idea of what’s going on with the bass (and there’s a playlist link at the end of the post):

10. Flea

OK, so temporarily forget what I wrote about bass players being reserved.

Flea is not reserved.

I don’t listen to the Red Hot Chili Peppers a whole lot anymore, but Flea was hugely influential on me as a beginning bass player. His bass lines were so bold, energetic, and fun. I loved “slapping” the bass.

Here’s a YouTuber named Andy Brooding playing “Skinny Sweaty Man” from the Chili Peppers’ early album, The Uplift Mofo Party Plan. This type of bass playing is called “slapping” —

Soweto Street Music compilation (multiple bass players)

This was a cassette I had in the 90s, and it was mind-expanding for me. The bass playing on these songs is bold and melodic, and it was different from everything else I had ever heard.

I still find music from all parts of Africa to be inspiring.

Here’s “E Goli” by Kati Elimnyama (unfortunately, I wasn’t able to determine who the bass player is) —

George Porter Jr.

I have to include George Porter Jr. here, because he was a member of my favorite funk outfit of all time — The Meters (you can read my post about The Meters here).

The Meters hailed from New Orleans, and their rhythms percolated. Their individual parts always fit together like the gears of a finely crafted and funky watch.

Their drummer, Zigaboo Modeliste, is a genius who plays complex, busy, wildly innovative rhythms on the kit, and the rest of The Meters tastefully and simply supported those beats.

The Meters disbanded in 1977, but Porter went on to play with numerous legends, including Dr. John, David Byrne, Taj Mahal, John Scofield, Tori Amos, Earl King, and Snooks Eaglin.

Here’s “Pungee” by The Meters —

Charlie Haden

I’m mostly familiar with Charlie Haden via one album, which he made with guitarist Pat Metheny, but it’s an incredibly deep, rich album — Beyond the Missouri Sky.

I used to listen to this album endlessly, marveling at the depth Haden achieved with so few notes.

He had a massive tone, which I have somewhat tried to emulate on my electric bass. (And for you musicians out there, that depth of his had a lot to do with him creating chord substitutions and playing behind the beat.)

Other jazz legends Haden played with included Ornette Coleman, Keith Jarrett, Alice Coltrane, Michael Brecker, Carla Bley, Hank Jones, and Stan Getz.

Here’s “Our Spanish Love Song” from Beyond the Missouri Sky —

Aston “Family Man” Barrett

We’re getting into genius territory here. Aston “Family Man” Barrett played on all of Bob Marley’s classic songs.

“Family Man” was the group’s musical director, and so he’s the one counting in the song featured below. I think it’s fair to say that he did more than any other member of the band to strengthen Marley’s music.

Reggae music was musically (and politically) revolutionary, and so “Family Man” was one of the primary architects of a new genre of music.

His bass lines were minimalist, highly melodic, and logical with a deep groove.

Here’s “Waiting in Vain” by Bob Marley and the Wailers —

Paul “Mr. PC” Chambers

When most people think of “jazz”, they probably think of the classic recordings from the 50s and 60s, and Paul Chambers played on many of them.

He played with Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Wes Montgomery, and Thelonious Monk, among many others.

I don’t think of him as a fancy player. In fact, his solos kind of bore me. He was a “meat and potatoes” player, whose huge sound tastefully supported all of this mythological music. He played exactly what was needed and nothing more.

Here’s “So What” by Miles Davis. The main bass figure starts at about 0:33 (the bass figure was written by Davis) —

Jerry Jemmott

Jerry Jemmott was truly one of the funkiest cats of all time. As a studio musician for Atlantic Records, he played on albums by Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Roberta Flack, B.B. King, and Freddie King, among many others.

He has a unique, stuttering, hiccuping style that gets things moving.

I’ve played many a blues gig in my lifetime, and I’ve stolen more blues bass ideas from him than any other. And quite a few funk and R&B ones as well.

Here’s “You’d Be Amazed” by up-and-coming bluesman D.K. Harrell —

Bootsy Collins

My relationship with Bootsy Collins’s playing revolves mainly around his work with James Brown, which was a short stint of less than a year, unfortunately.

But that short stint produced some of the greatest funk of all time — “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine”, “Super Bad”, “Soul Power”, “Get Up, Get Into It, Get Involved”, and “Talkin’ Loud and Sayin’ Nothing”.

Bootsy, of course, continued to find success after leaving Brown, playing bass in Parliament and in his own group, Bootsy’s Rubber Band.

Here’s “Super Bad” by James Brown —

Sting

Similar to one of his great influences, the aforementioned “Family Man” Barrett, Sting’s bass lines are minimalist, highly melodic, and logical (in fact, everything Sting does is insanely logical, including every word he’s ever said in an interview).

As to the minimalism, I do feel that Sting gets a little too minimalist at times. A few more notes here and there, and I think the groove would be stronger on some songs, but who am I? Perhaps if he could have gotten more advice from people like me, then maybe his career might have taken off!

The Police mixed reggae with pop and rock, and came up with some exciting new sounds. Sting’s solo albums are great too. He’s a steadfast explorer.

Here is “Spirits in the Material World” by The Police —

James Jamerson

James Jamerson will always be my favorite bass player. The order of the rest of this list is somewhat arbitrary, but Jamerson will always be #1 for me.

He played on most of Motown’s hit records in the 60s, and revolutionized electric bass playing in the process. His playing was extraordinarily melodic and improvisatory with a deep groove.

Next time you hear a Motown song, notice how loud the bass is — they knew he was an essential ingredient.

He played on more hit records than any other bass player in history — twenty-three #1 pop songs and fifty-six #1 R&B songs.

Both Rolling Stone magazine and Bass Player magazine ranked him as the #1 all time greatest bass player.

Sting sent me down a minimalist rabbit hole that I got lost in for years, playing the game of how few notes I could use. But it all went a little too far.

When I became obsessed with the more busy and improvisatory Jamerson, my playing evened out.

Sting’s minimalist stew seasoned with generous amounts of Jamerson’s wild abandon — that’s my favorite style.

Here’s “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye, my favorite bass performance of all time —

Playlist

Here’s a Spotify playlist that includes these songs and more —

AJ Deiboldt’s Post

And here, once again, is AJ Deiboldt’s post about bass.