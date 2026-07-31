Jeff “H” Harrington

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Russ Paladino's avatar
Russ Paladino
19m

I also have an eclectic taste in music and you’ve presented a fine list of unique players. My entry to Jerry Jemott was the album King Curtis, Live at the Fillmore West on which he’s so solid and musical, playing with Bernard Purdie. https://youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mmH9RlEmYe24BD-OBLMGkxFI4C-a08i20&si=SHFao62zs_3bYOYk

This is a good starter list. My favorites include Paul McCartney, Jaco, Anthony Jackson, Ron Carter, Chuck Rainey, Victor Wooten, and Wilton Felder.

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Viola Le Compte's avatar
Viola Le Compte
28m

Cool post! I’ll have to come back to it to listen to the samples, am out now. I studied (classical) bass and also always enjoyed being in the background while ACTUALLY determining the whole vibe of the song 😜 (I can say that here amongst bassists hehe)

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