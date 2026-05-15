Jeff “H” Harrington

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Mark Williams's avatar
Mark Williams
2d

I didn’t know much about Lucinda Williams. Now listened the that album, what a sound. Thanks Jeff.

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Katie Ferrara's avatar
Katie Ferrara
2d

Lovely post and inspiring insights on how her songs were recorded in the studio!

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