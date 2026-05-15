Lucinda Williams entered the studio bawling. The entire length of her brand-new Ford pickup had been scratched by a gate.

According to producer Mark Howard:

It took her two glasses of cognac before she could say what happened. I calmed her down and told her that they were only scratches and we’d get it fixed. “Really?” she asked, surprised. “Yes, it’s going to be fine,” I told her. I got Lu into her chair to record, and that was the day we cut “Righteously.” As it turned out, she was so upset she had the right attitude for that vocal take, and she killed it.

Haunted Songs

They were recording her album World Without Tears in a palatial Los Angeles mansion named The Paramour. It was opulent, but haunted.

As Williams recounted, “[My guitar player] Doug Pettibone stayed there while we were recording, and he said he could hear voices and other strange sounds all the time. He loved it.”

Producer Mark Howard remembered, “Initially, Lucinda was a little freaked out about recording at the Paramour because she felt like there was witchcraft or voodoo going on… Dana, the homeowner, collected bizarre things… stuffed two-headed turtles, a human skull… I called Lucinda to reassure her there wasn’t anything weird going on, that the objects were left over from a photo shoot, and I would have them removed for her, which I did. She felt much better.”

A photo from another recording project (L-R): Neil Young, Daniel Lanois, Mark Howard ( Source )

Williams had hired Howard because she loved Bob Dylan’s Time Out of Mind album, and he had played a huge role in its sound (much more so than the officially credited producer, Daniel Lanois).

Time Out of Mind is a singular masterpiece, and Howard’s swampy sonics have a lot to do with that.

Like most of Dylan’s albums, it was recorded live with all the musicians in one room. This can result in electrifying music, in part because it creates high adrenaline — none of the musicians wants to be the one to mess up a great take.

And sonically, this creates a situation where all the instruments are “bleeding” into one another’s microphones, which adds a beautiful sepia-toned “glue” to the sound. You can hear this “bleed” on many recordings from the 70s and earlier.

For instance, with a recording like this, if you have good ears, you can usually hear the snare drum bleeding into the vocal mic. In general, you can really hear the sound of the environment in these types of recordings; in other words, you don’t just hear the instruments, you hear the room they were recorded in. (See the playlist at the end of this post for examples.)

Howard took this approach with Williams’s World Without Tears.

She had never recorded that way before, so it did take some convincing — especially to convince her to sing live. But she loved the results.

Howard is one of my heroes, not only for the great records he’s made, but for how he’s made them. More often than not, he’ll find an exceedingly cool location and just set up shop, as he did when recording World Without Tears.

In addition to his sonic mastery, he has a great eye and puts effort into creating a vibe with furnishings and decorations. For example, when he recorded the Neville Brothers album Yellow Moon in New Orleans, he “created a swamp vibe… by literally going to the swamp and bringing back Spanish moss to hang all over the place. I also found an old stuffed bobcat and some alligator heads… “

His albums sound like his makeshift studios look.

One byproduct of this approach is that he’s usually sitting in the same room as the band. This is my personal favorite way to record — I think it creates a comfortable atmosphere where everyone can relax and make music unselfconsciously.

As an example of this, if you’re a singer and you’re having trouble getting comfortable when overdubbing in a studio, try moving your mic into the control room. I’ve always done it this way, and it feels much more comfortable to me.

Lucinda Williams ( Source )

A Day at The Paramour

A typical day at The Paramour while recording World Without Tears —

The band would arrive at 1 PM to start working out that day’s song (Williams would have already shown the song to Pettibone), and a light, catered lunch was served at 2 PM.

According to Howard, “Lucinda never made it to the studio at the time agreed upon, and it was typically six or six thirty by the time she’d roll in. She was usually frazzled when she arrived, and the first thing she’d need when she came through the door was a hot coffee… a couple of glasses of Grand Marnier cognac would follow before I could lead her to the chair where she would sit and record. It always seemed she’d try to find any excuse not to start, and often by the time I’d finally get her going, the caterer was ready for us to eat. We’d record three takes of a song, then we’d go have dinner.”

Williams and the band would get smashed at dinner, so this typically left Howard praying that the band would get the song in those precious three takes.

After dinner, they would listen to what they had recorded. As Howard related, the takes “were always really great [and] Lucinda’s vocals were outstanding… [but] Lu would hate it and say that it would be much better if she could redo it.”

A producer must be patient, understand human psychology, and must keep things moving. They need to create a solid, grounded foundation for the artist, who is ideally in creative orbit.

I’m writing this with nothing but love and respect for Williams — she has always come across to me as a beautiful, open-hearted person, and I think she’s one of the greatest artists of her generation. As I’m sure many of you have experienced, people get incredibly vulnerable in these types of artistic situations.

Recording at The Paramour ( Source )

Just Play Me John Coltrane

What emerged from these sessions is a masterpiece. Williams, her band, and Howard climbed a musical mountain.

Songwriters and guitar players, especially — I would not sleep on this album.

Similar to Dylan’s Time Out of Mind, World Without Tears is drenched in all the great musical styles of the United States — blues, country, jazz, folk, R&B, and rock. Williams also adds rap to the mix — she had been listening to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill on repeat.

That evening when Williams’s truck was horribly scratched by a gate, it resulted in a searing take of “Righteously” — a song where all of these styles collide.

Here is “Righteously”:

Lyrics

You don’t have to prove

Your manhood to me constantly

I know you’re the man can’t you see

I love you righteously

Why you want to dis me

After the way you been kissin’ me

After those pretty things you say

And the love we made today

When you run your hand

All up and run it back down my leg

Get excited and bite my neck

Get me all worked up like that

Think this through

I laid it down for you every time

Respect me I give you what’s mine

You’re entirely way too fine

Arms around my waist

You get a taste of how good this can be

Be the man you ought to tenderly

Stand up for me

Flirt with me don’t keep hurtin’ me

Don’t cause me pain

Be my lover don’t play no game

Just play me John Coltrane

References

All of the quotes in this post were taken from either of two books — Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You by Lucinda Williams or Listen Up! by Mark Howard.

If you want details on which quote came from which book, feel free to ask!

If you’re a fan of Williams, or of music autobiographies in general, then read her book! It’s fantastic.



And Howard’s book is well written and fascinating, but it might be a bit more for those interested in the technical side of music (although it doesn’t get super technical).

Playlist

This is a Spotify playlist of songs which were recorded completely live in one room.

Please note that sometimes reverb is added, which adds another, artificial environment to the already present sound of the room in which they recorded. You’ll still hear that swampy “bleed” though.

Live Video

Here you can see the band performing “Righteously” live:

Another Mark Howard Studio Installation

The Teatro was possibly Mark Howard’s coolest studio installation: