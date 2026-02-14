Songwriter Circle 2.0
Share your song with some friendly folks!
The next Songwriter Circle will start next Saturday, April 18th!
Note: this will be another email-based Songwriter Circle, but I will most likely host a Zoom-based one again soon on a weekend.
Get Me Your Song!
Between now and noon next Friday, the 17th, you can email me a song if you would like. I’m at: jeff.h.harrington@gmail.com (it’s probably OK if some get to me a little later than that)
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Then I will put all of these songs into a Dropbox (they will not be downloadable, and I will delete them after about a week), and I’ll start an email thread for each song where we can give feedback (if requested) and discuss them.
If you’d like to submit a video of you playing and singing instead, that is welcome!
Links to YouTube, Bandcamp, etc. (anything that’s easily accessible by everyone) are OK too.
More details:
Your email will be visible to the group, so please choose an email that you’re comfortable with being visible. It does not have to be the email associated with your Substack.
Your song can be something fully produced that’s already been released, or it can be a rough voice recording of something you’ve just started - anything is fine!
You can request feedback on your song, or not. If you don’t want feedback, then you still may receive some compliments, though! If you would like feedback, you can specify if you only want certain feedback - for example, just feedback on the lyrics or just feedback on the bridge, etc.
In your email to me, you can include some thoughts on your song if you would like, and I will include them in your song’s email thread.
In your email to me, you can include the lyrics for your song if you would like, and I will include them in your song’s email thread.
If the songwriter has asked for feedback, and you want to offer some constructive criticism, I would recommend starting by writing first what you like about the song.
Any subscribers are welcome to participate.
If you don’t want to submit a song but would like to participate, please email me to let me know. You are welcome to just listen to the songs and participate in the email threads!
So, just to be clear, these are the steps:
Please email me your song by noon this Friday, the 17th. Also, please let me know if you want feedback on your song. And include some thoughts on your song and your lyrics if you would like.
Then I will upload your song to Dropbox with the other songs, and I’ll start an email thread for each song.
I’ll plan to get all of this together by noon CST on the 18th.
Then, everyone can spend the next few days listening to the songs and interacting on the email threads.
I’ll keep the Dropbox available until Saturday morning, the 26th.
Thank you!
Release Your Song is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is such a great initiative. Sharing (songs), learning from each other. Thats just how it should be in life isn’t it.
I’ve had a good listen to every song this morning. Spent a really enjoyable hour or so just listening to each one 2 or 3 times, reading what Jeff had to say, and trying to think about if / how I might apply things to my own music journey.
Yes perhaps it’s obvious which tracks are from “top” musicians.
BUT…
for the rest of us, every song / recoding I thought had something.
We can do it!
In theory could I email you a link to a song on SoundCloud? Not sure how large/ email able a file might be.
It’s an old recording we made c1982/3 (sound very 80’s now I think 😏). Essentially it’s currently an mp3 made from the original cassette tapes we obtained from the studio. It seems very quiet in comparison to what’s normally on the platforms nowadays. I’m using it partly to have it up there for posterity and partly to start re-learning stuff about writing / recording & learning about mixing / mastering.