Jeff “H” Harrington

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Mark Williams
Feb 23

This is such a great initiative. Sharing (songs), learning from each other. Thats just how it should be in life isn’t it.

I’ve had a good listen to every song this morning. Spent a really enjoyable hour or so just listening to each one 2 or 3 times, reading what Jeff had to say, and trying to think about if / how I might apply things to my own music journey.

Yes perhaps it’s obvious which tracks are from “top” musicians.

BUT…

for the rest of us, every song / recoding I thought had something.

We can do it!

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Mark Williams
Feb 15

In theory could I email you a link to a song on SoundCloud? Not sure how large/ email able a file might be.

It’s an old recording we made c1982/3 (sound very 80’s now I think 😏). Essentially it’s currently an mp3 made from the original cassette tapes we obtained from the studio. It seems very quiet in comparison to what’s normally on the platforms nowadays. I’m using it partly to have it up there for posterity and partly to start re-learning stuff about writing / recording & learning about mixing / mastering.

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