The next Songwriter Circle will start next Saturday, April 18th!

Note: this will be another email-based Songwriter Circle, but I will most likely host a Zoom-based one again soon on a weekend.

Get Me Your Song!

Between now and noon next Friday, the 17th, you can email me a song if you would like. I’m at: jeff.h.harrington@gmail.com (it’s probably OK if some get to me a little later than that)

Then I will put all of these songs into a Dropbox (they will not be downloadable, and I will delete them after about a week), and I’ll start an email thread for each song where we can give feedback (if requested) and discuss them.

If you’d like to submit a video of you playing and singing instead, that is welcome!

Links to YouTube, Bandcamp, etc. (anything that’s easily accessible by everyone) are OK too.

photo by alina vilchenko (pexels)

More details:

Your email will be visible to the group, so please choose an email that you’re comfortable with being visible. It does not have to be the email associated with your Substack.



Your song can be something fully produced that’s already been released, or it can be a rough voice recording of something you’ve just started - anything is fine!



You can request feedback on your song, or not. If you don’t want feedback, then you still may receive some compliments, though! If you would like feedback, you can specify if you only want certain feedback - for example, just feedback on the lyrics or just feedback on the bridge, etc.



In your email to me, you can include some thoughts on your song if you would like, and I will include them in your song’s email thread.



In your email to me, you can include the lyrics for your song if you would like, and I will include them in your song’s email thread.



If the songwriter has asked for feedback, and you want to offer some constructive criticism, I would recommend starting by writing first what you like about the song.



Any subscribers are welcome to participate.



If you don’t want to submit a song but would like to participate, please email me to let me know. You are welcome to just listen to the songs and participate in the email threads!



So, just to be clear, these are the steps:

Please email me your song by noon this Friday, the 17th. Also, please let me know if you want feedback on your song. And include some thoughts on your song and your lyrics if you would like.

Then I will upload your song to Dropbox with the other songs, and I’ll start an email thread for each song.

I’ll plan to get all of this together by noon CST on the 18th.

Then, everyone can spend the next few days listening to the songs and interacting on the email threads.

I’ll keep the Dropbox available until Saturday morning, the 26th.



Thank you!