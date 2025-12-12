The book Daily Rituals by Mason Currey is a fascinating read. In it, he surveys the daily habits of 160 legendary artists, philosophers, scientists, and other luminaries.

The book brings these legends down to earth, discussing the details of their daily lives - what time they woke up, how many hours of work they would do, what time they would eat lunch, etc.

Their habits are diverse and often captivating. For example, the writer Friedrich Schiller “kept a drawer full of rotten apples in his workroom; he said that he needed their decaying smell in order to feel the urge to write.”

If the composer Stravinsky felt blocked, he would often stand on his head - he felt it “rests the head and clears the brain.”

As I was reading this book, I thought that I was starting to detect some common themes, so I decided to put on my analytical hat. I embarked upon objectively analyzing the habits of the first 50 artists in the book. (There is a complete list of the artists studied at the end of this post.)

And, yes, this involved a spreadsheet.

As you’ll see, I did find some clear, common themes. And although many of these artists lived more than 100 years ago, their habits remain relevant today.

First, let’s take a look at some of the outliers:

(Note: all quotes are from the book)

Andy Warhol eating lunch.

Chaos and Addiction

In the category of chaos, we have artists who had, apparently, an extra dose of genius, because it’s shocking that they managed to complete anything at all.

These are the classic “tortured artists” they like to make movies about.

This category accounted for a relatively small percentage of the 50 artists I looked at, but I would guess that this group is underrepresented in the book, as it was probably less likely that a record existed of their daily habits, given that they had none.

A good example of this category would be the painter Francis Bacon - “To the outside observer, Bacon appeared to thrive on disorder. His studios were environments of extreme chaos, with paint smeared on the walls and a knee-high jumble of books, brushes, papers, broken furniture, and other detritus piled on the floor… And when he wasn’t painting, Bacon lived a life of hedonistic excess… drinking tremendous quantities of alcohol, taking whatever stimulants were handy, and generally staying out later and partying harder than any of his contemporaries.”

And Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec also liked to party - “[he] drank constantly and slept little. After a long night of drawing and binge-drinking, he would often wake early to print lithographs, then head to a cafe for lunch and several glasses of wine… One of his inventions was the Maiden Blush, a combination of absinthe, mandarin, bitters, red wine, and champagne. He wanted the sensation, he said, of ‘a peacock’s tail in the mouth.’... ‘I expect to burn myself out by the time I’m forty’... he only made it to thirty-six.” Also of interest - he often set up his easel in a brothel.

I don’t say this to judge them, but I think we can all agree that this type of lifestyle is not usually conducive to the making of art.

In addition to the category of chaos, there are a couple of other categories of outliers - those who liked to start working late in the day, or at night. And those whose routines were virtually non-existent, but not due to any addictions.

A legendary artist drinking iced tea.

The Schedule of Legends

“My experience has been that most really serious creative people I know have very, very routine and not particularly glamorous work habits… Because creativity… it’s very labor-intensive.” —John Adams, composer

So, what is the ultimate daily routine? How can we be legends? Over half of them shared this routine -

Get up around 6:30 AM. Clean up and have breakfast. Deep, creative work from around 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Have lunch and take a walk. Work on easier stuff for about another three and a half hours.

That’s it! Those are our keys to success!

Morning Deep Work

So, these artists generally got up pretty early.



Not to say one size fits all, but when I made a conscious decision 25 years ago to become more of a morning person, it had a dramatic, positive effect on my health.

I do sometimes miss the swirling magic of the midnight hour, though. I used to feel energized starting around 10 PM, and those late nights were often very creative.

Waking up earlier definitely made me more productive, but it also resulted in a long phase where I wasn’t so tapped into the mysteries of the universe. Recently, though, I’ve realized that when I first wake up, and I’m still half asleep, still lying in bed, I can get even more tapped into the metaphysical than I used to.

It seems to me that the real key here, though, is doing that deep, creative work when the mind is most fresh - whatever time of day that is for you.

But even if you do your work at the right time of day, you’ll still have to deal with the distraction of your smartphone. Most of the artists profiled in this book lived before this age of insidious smartphone addiction.

John Adams is a contemporary composer who relates in the book, “I confess I’m not as Zen disciplined or as pure as I’d like. Often, after an hour of working, I’ll yield to the temptation to read my e-mail... The problem is that you do get run out of concentration energy, and sometimes you just want to take a mental break. But if you get tangled up into some complicated communication with somebody, the next thing you know, you look up, and you’ve lost forty-five minutes of time.”

What helps me the most with this is the Pomodoro Technique. What I do is put my phone in the other room and set a timer for about 50 minutes. When the timer goes off, I take a 10-minute break, and then I repeat the cycle. This allows me to get into a creative flow state.

And this deep work time must be guarded tenaciously from other intrusions as well. William Faulkner provides a good example of this, using the primitive technology of his day - “[he] liked to work in the library, and since the library door had no lock, he would remove the doorknob and take it with him.” Clever!

And we must be experts at saying “no”. Saying “no” is an important way of protecting our time. Tim Ferriss’s next book is tentatively titled The No Book and promises to be 500-plus pages devoted simply to the act of saying “no”.

Of course, I’m not suggesting that you should be selfish and never help people out. But the better you are at what you do professionally or artisically, the better you will need to be at saying “no”.

Mahler enjoyed vigorous walks.

Afternoon Wanderings

Another pattern in the book is that of walking. Of the legendary artists who kept a regular schedule of morning deep work, about half of them also took a walk in the afternoon.

And these walks were often two hours or longer. Beethoven, Dickens, and Tchaikovsky are just a few examples of artists who liked long walks.

The book quotes Tchaikovsky’s brother - “Somewhere at some time he had discovered that a man needs a two-hour walk for his health, and his observance of this rule was pedantic and superstitious.” Also from the book - “[Tchaikovsky’s] walks were essential to his creativity, and he often stopped to jot down ideas that he would later flesh out at the piano.”

The book also discusses Dickens - “Promptly at 2:00, Dickens left his desk for a vigorous three-hour walk through the countryside or the streets of London, continuing to think of his story and, as he described it, ‘searching for some pictures I wanted to build upon.’ Returning home, his brother-in-law remembered, ‘he looked the personification of energy, which seemed to ooze from every pore as from some hidden reservoir.”

So, not only does walking energize a person physically, but it also seems to help the mind produce and process creative ideas. I’m sure many of you can relate.

This might have something to do with the bilateral stimulation that happens while walking - the left-right motion stimulates both sides of the brain.

Walking can also improve your mood, cognition, memory, and sleep. And it can strengthen your immune system and reduce stress.

Using the Schedule of Legends

Unlike most of us, though, almost all of these artists made a living from their art.

How to fit making art into the cracks of your life is not the goal of this post; however, I do think that the daily habits of these artists could be applied to many of our lives.

To be more mindful of protecting our prime hours of mental clarity seems to be a worthy goal for all of us, whether we’re applying that to our art making or to our day job.

This approach can lead to a happier, healthier, more productive life and to higher-quality work.

And so, one more time, here it is, the schedule of legends -

Get up around 6:30 AM. Clean up and have breakfast. Deep, creative work from around 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Have lunch and take a walk. Work on easier stuff for about another three and a half hours.

Included Artists

Morning deep work - W.H. Auden, Simone de Beauvoir, Patricia Highsmith, Morton Feldman, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Voltaire, Anthony Trollope, Thomas Mann, Richard Strauss, Henri Matisse, Ernest Hemingway, Henry Miller, Günter Grass, Joyce Carol Oates, Chuck Close

Morning deep work and then a walk - Ingmar Bergman, Ludwig van Beethoven, Gustav Mahler, Joan Miro, William Faulkner, Benjamin Britten, Haruki Murakami, John Adams, Henry James, Igor Stravinsky, Erik Satie

Night owls - Thomas Wolfe, Gustave Flaubert, Steve Reich, Samuel Johnson, Franz Kafka, Marcel Proust, Samuel Beckett, Pablo Picasso

All over the place - Francis Bacon, Frederic Chopin, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Gertrude Stein, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Arthur Miller, Ann Beattie, Tom Stoppard, Toni Morrison (due to busyness), Francine Prose, Nicholson Baker, James Boswell, James Joyce

Not sure - Federico Fellini, Jane Austen