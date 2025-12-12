Jeff “H” Harrington

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CansaFis Foote's avatar
CansaFis Foote
Dec 12

…the blueprint works!!…i don’t have proof, but you do :)…now to te restock my rotten apples…

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Sean Gregory's avatar
Sean Gregory
Dec 12

Great read, Jeff! I'm probably in the 'All over the place' category, but leaning towards 'Night Owl.'

I didn't know about Tim Ferriss' new book, sounds like it'll be worth a read.

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