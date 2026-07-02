Lisa Marie Simmons has lived a fascinating life.

As a singer and songwriter, she’s performed her jazz-influenced music all over the world, including the U.S., France, India, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, and her current home, Italy.

DownBeat magazine, the preeminent jazz magazine, gave her latest album, NoteSpeak 12, five stars and included it on its best albums of 2023 list.

Simmons is also an accomplished writer and has written for the Huffington Post and The Boston Globe, among others, and she is a published poet.

Here on Substack, she writes about her songs and about the emotional search for her birth family.

Her biography is extensive, and you can learn more on her website.

And if you’ve been lucky enough to interact with her on Substack, then you know she’s an extremely kind, generous person. Somehow, she remains quite humble!

Lisa Marie Simmons

These are edited excerpts from our email conversation:

Release Your Song: What was an early experience that inspired you to want to make music?

Lisa Marie Simmons: My adoptive parents loved music, and with all of the bad that there was in that home, there was also that. There was always music. I have this very specific, delicious memory: belly down on the carpet, chin in my hand, legs kicking up into the air, perusing album covers and lyrics, singing along.

My mother used to gather us around the record player, and those LPs were a whole world. I also had a clock radio on my nightstand, and I’d pull it close to my ear every evening, letting those songs lull me to sleep. That’s where I first heard Billie Holiday’s voice. Marvin Gaye. All of them. And it was clear they knew. They knew about pain, about longing, about something that as a girl I had no words for yet, but absolutely felt.

The first time I got up on a relatively big stage to sing a solo, I was in junior high, and my knees were knocking. But when I opened my mouth, and the audience responded, something clicked. To feel the energy in the room was to feel transported. That alchemy, watching it move people, I was hooked.

I was also always drawn to the lyrics on those albums as much as the instrumentation, and I began writing early. Those early experiences of creating something where once there was nothing, well, that seemed miraculous to me. It still does. As for making a living at it, I never thought about it that way. I just knew that music was my way through and forward.

You’re an accomplished writer of words as well. In that respect, was there an early experience that inspired you?

I was thoroughly enchanted with words from the time I was a young girl, listening to my adoptive mother read us Tolkien and C.S. Lewis before bed. Then I started digging through Boulder’s libraries on my own and discovered Maya Angelou, Gabriel García Márquez, Toni Morrison, Nikki Giovanni, Jack Kerouac, Walt Whitman, the list is endless.

All of those authors beguiled and comforted, fascinated and intrigued me. They showed me the redemptive power of the written word. Reading was, at times, a confirmation that whatever I was suffering through was not unique to me, that my situation, as singular as it felt, was not, in fact, singular at all. I felt less alone. What a gift that was. I’m still that little girl, enchanted with words.

With her musical and life partner, Marco

Do you find that creating art influences your growth as a person and vice versa?

Absolutely, it goes both ways without question. The art comes from the living and the living is shaped by the art. Growing up as a Black transracial adoptee in Boulder, Colorado, often the only Black person in the room, meant that I was confronted early with questions of identity, belonging, and how the world perceives you versus who you actually are. That fed my writing directly. And writing fed me back, it helped me process what I couldn’t yet articulate out loud.

I’ve written about experiences with racists that turned around after real conversation, where fear of the unknown dissolved once we actually talked. I can trace my willingness to embrace rather than look away partly to meditation practice, partly to books, partly to the stage, where you learn very quickly that a room full of strangers can become a family if you’re willing to give them your best and to be honest with them. Art taught me that, and the way I live my life made the art possible.

Any favorite gig memories you’d like to share?

Not every night can be great, and the Soiled Dove in Denver is my cautionary tale. It was one of the bigger stages I’d played with Hippie Tendencies [her former band], and I let it get inside my head. I had played large stages previously, but not with my own vulnerable songs. I was overthinking it on the plane, in the van, and in the dressing room. Then I walked on stage, and imposter syndrome arrived right on time, dressed for the occasion.

To make things extra spicy, members of my adoptive family I hadn’t seen since childhood were in the audience, high school friends I hadn’t laid eyes on in years, and I got the worst cotton mouth of my life. I was flubbing entrances, nothing felt right, the vibe was simply off. I was living it as a disaster.

When the band is in the groove, it’s done in the blink of an eye, but that night? I could not wait to get off stage; the gig was eternal. And here’s the funny thing. I have video from that show, and it looks perfectly acceptable. Which tells you everything about the particular cruelty of being inside your own head on stage. It was a powerful lesson in self-belief, one I clearly needed. Because without going through that night, I don’t think I would have been ready, not really ready, for the stages that came after. You build capacity for the caliber of a room by reckoning honestly with your own fear first.

Which brings me to Nublu in New York City, which was electric in every sense. The most eclectic audience, people we’d never met alongside old friends, family, Recording Academy members, and people we’d known online for years who showed up in person for the very first time. The band and I were genuinely one that night, that circuit closing between stage and audience, that good juju flowing in both directions, that’s the feeling I live for.

And then there were the stages that felt sacred in an entirely different way. Carnegie Hall, standing alongside the brilliant Charu Suri [Suri’s Substack can be found here] debuting poems from NoteSpeak (In a Word) on that hallowed stage, was both exhilarating and humbling.

But perhaps the most extraordinary was performing at Simone Leigh’s Loophole of Retreat at the Venice Biennale, an oasis on an island where fierce Black feminists gathered to share their immense intellectual labor. As we MmmHmmed and snapped our fingers in that room, every synapse was firing. I grew every minute. We meditated, wept, celebrated, and cheered one another. That one lives in my bones.

Do you have any tips on dealing with stage fright? Is your personality naturally inclined towards being in the spotlight?

The very best way to deal with it is to be beyond prepared. Know your show inside and out, know it so well you could do it in your sleep, because that’s precisely when you can climb inside the emotions of the songs and really transmit, without the background worry of wrong notes or forgotten phrases. And if something does go sideways, because it will at some point, that same preparation is what helps you bounce back and stay in it. That bounce-back is essential. If you let one bad moment throw you, everything that follows can spiral.

As for whether I’m naturally inclined toward the spotlight, I look that way, but honestly, I’m an introvert-extrovert. More than the spotlight itself, what I love is being in a room where there’s real exchange happening, where the energy flows from the stage out into the audience and right back again.

In a similar vein, do you have any tips on singing in the studio?

The studio can be incredibly intimidating, especially when you’re overdubbing, and everyone is just in the control room staring at you through the glass. Gah! So frightening. Like performing live, preparation is everything. But beyond that, it’s equally important to defend your choices, to assert what you do know, and to dig for self-confidence so you don’t get derailed by the weight of all those eyes on you. Keep your focus on the music and the message.

One small, slightly silly tip that genuinely helps me: leave one headphone slightly off your ear so there’s a trace of ambient sound. It keeps you from feeling completely sealed off from the room and helps you hear your voice as you usually do, rather than through the mic. It also helps with precision.

And for overdubbing specifically, do not be afraid to re-record as many times as it takes. Yes, studio time is expensive, and yes, that pressure is real, but don’t let it bully you into settling. If you and everyone love a take but one small thing isn’t convincing, “punch in” just that section and get it right. Once you have the takes you’re happy with, then get playful, try something different, see what happens.

Breathe. Stay hydrated. And my personal mantra before I begin, on stage or in the studio, is to open my heart and remind myself: I am a vessel.

You’ve released three NoteSpeak albums and the spoken word EP Spoken Standards. Do you approach writing spoken word differently from writing lyrics?

Yes, and I’d say the most essential difference is one of space, rhythm, and meter. With a song, you can only say so much. You’re working within a melody as well as a meter, and while there are famously epic ballads, songs tend toward the concise. Spoken word allows more words, more room to stretch and breathe.

But beyond craft, there’s a difference in directness. Songwriting is often about making a personal experience universal, finding the way in that allows a broad audience to see themselves reflected. Spoken word is a much more direct vehicle. The very nature of the form is that it’s confrontational, and it holds nothing back.

With NoteSpeak, though, what I’ve been building with Marco is something where the two forms become intricately entwined. We didn’t want poems with background music. We wanted them to be dependent on each other, to be fluid together.

At the end of the day, whether I’m writing lyrics, spoken word, short stories, or essays, my desire is the same: I’m exploring my world and myself, trying to express what seems inexpressible, straining to capture the ethereal, leaving my “I was here” sign. I’m doing all I can to connect, communicate, and to celebrate.

When you’re performing live, how does spoken word feel different than singing?

There is less stress. When singing, there is so much to track physically: intonation, how you’re using your body, pacing, breath, placement, and on and on. Those things exist in recitation too, but less so. Both require listening to the band as hard as you possibly can, but within the structures we’ve built in the spoken word songs, there’s more freedom of movement than a sung melody allows. There’s more room to play, and if your voice is feeling rough, there’s no concern about hitting the notes.

NoteSpeak (clockwise): Lisa Marie Simmons (center), Marco Cremaschini, Federico Negri, Manuel Caliumi, Marco Cocconi. Photo Rocco Delillo

You seem to have a wide palette of influences, but clearly one of them is jazz. For anyone who hasn’t listened to much jazz, are there any “gateway” albums you’d recommend?

When I hear people say they don’t enjoy jazz, I always think they’ve encountered one particular branch of it that rubbed them the wrong way, because jazz is in so much of what we all listen to already. It’s infinite, and it’s everywhere.

For starting points, it really depends on what you love. Ella and Louis by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong is warm and irresistible. Miles Davis’s Kind of Blue is one of the most beautiful things ever recorded. A Charlie Brown Christmas is jazz, and everyone loves that. Getz/Gilberto with Stan Getz and João Gilberto is endlessly gorgeous. Those are all very accessible doors in.

For a wonderfully wide view of the jazz world, Leo Sidran’s The Third Story Podcast is hugely informative and deeply accessible, as he speaks with musicians from all across the spectrum. And for contemporary artists, Esperanza Spalding’s Emily’s D+Evolution is extraordinary. I’d also point people toward Aron! and his debut EP cozy you (and other nice songs), a really lovely introduction to where young jazz songwriters are taking things. [Note: there is a playlist at the end of this post]

In your Substack post “NoteSpeak (In a Word) - Refrain #13”, which discusses your song “Shaping the Yet-to-be”, you discuss a vision for humanity’s future, which is, in part, influenced by Afrofuturism and Octavia Butler’s histofuturism. Some of your other songs, such as “B.A.C.H. Bold as Love”, also touch on this theme.

You talk about how we must first reckon with the truth of our past. And as to the future, you write about how “language is the key.” Can you speak to these themes and how your own experience has shaped your beliefs?

Because of my background, where and how I was raised, and in which skin, I have never had the luxury of not being confronted with what others think of me and their preconceived notions.

Coming from a tumultuous childhood, I saw early on how much damage holding onto rancor does, and that it harms only the one holding on. I was lucky in that I’ve always been drawn toward the good energy. I’ve always been a joker, and a performer, someone looking for the light. But that inclination was also cultivated. My theater arts teacher, Rita Kotter, led our drama class through guided meditations that were genuinely revelatory for me. I can trace a deep, abiding faith to those sessions, a real, felt connection to something beyond myself. That same energy is present on stage.

I’ve also had very concrete experiences of fear dissolving in conversation, of hostility softening into curiosity once two people actually looked at each other. And I’ve come to understand that this isn’t naivety, it’s the most radical position available to us. We tend to dismiss love as corny, as soft, as insufficiently serious for the scale of what we’re facing. But love, real kinship, the kind that transcends nation-states and borders and the arbitrary lines drawn on maps, is actually the most subversive act there is.

And the evidence is everywhere, in the smallest gestures. You see it in people’s faces, the shopkeeper, the person sleeping rough on the street, anyone who crosses your path. When you take the time to really see someone, to actually meet their eyes and acknowledge their presence, you can watch their whole demeanor shift. Their day lifts. And so does yours. That’s not small. That is, in fact, everything.

My meditation practice deepened this for me at a bone-deep level. In stillness, what becomes undeniable is that we are connected, not metaphorically but actually. What hurts you hurts me. The kinship that Afrofuturism imagines as a possibility for the future is something I’ve experienced as a present-tense reality, in rooms like the Loophole of Retreat in Venice, where sixty artists from eight countries and twenty-eight cities gathered, and the ripples of those conversations hovered visibly above the canals.

I also believe, without sentimentality, that I created the life I lead by focusing on what I was grateful for and on doing good. That’s not magical thinking, it’s just where attention goes, energy flows. I rooted myself in gratitude, and gratitude is what grew. If we root our collective imagination in empathy and kinship rather than conquest, in the radical, wildly underestimated power of truly seeing one another, then yes, maybe we can change our trajectory, maybe we can fruitfully evolve.

Language is the key because the ways in which we speak, the lexicon we’ve inherited, were built to divide, to rank, to exclude. To examine them, learn from them, and then build new ones, that is the work.

What’s next for Lisa Marie Simmons?

The work, always the work. Right now, I’m very focused on writing a book, a fictional memoir. But I’m performing always, and new collaborations are imminent. I just finished recording a poem for GeGè Telesforo’s new album. I have a song called “Drop Your Wars Now” coming out soon, which I co-wrote with Vittorio Bianchi of Lost in White. And this autumn/winter, we’ll be releasing a best-of album from Hippie Tendencies, with a new bonus track. There’s a lot in motion. I like it that way.

Where to find Lisa Marie Simmons:

Substack

Website

Bandcamp

YouTube

Introduction to Jazz Playlist