Welcome to the first issue of Words and Songs magazine!

Words and Songs will be released quarterly, and will contain the season’s best song journals. Fresh picked!

song journal (sông jûr’nl), n. A song that is accompanied by words.

I wanted to create this magazine because song journals are my favorite way to present music on Substack, and I believe in what we’re doing here.

If you believe in what’s happening here on Substack, then consider spreading the word on other social media platforms! Let people know!

So, what is a song journal? A song journal is simply a song that is accompanied by writing of some sort.

If you’d like to be featured in Words and Songs magazine, feel free to message me one of your best song journals, or tag me in the comments of the post.

And if you have any suggestions for how this magazine could be improved, please share!

Here are this season’s song journals:

Natalie Lucie

Natalie Lucie is a UK-based singer, songwriter, musician, and producer.

If you want to become an instant fan, then check out her climbing vocal on “when did I choose to run” at 1:14 of this short song —

Whew! Incredible stuff.

As for song journals, she’s a wonderful writer of prose as well. In the song journal featured here, she discusses starting on the path back to her true self, a theme that is common to many of the songs on her album The Light.

She writes, “When you spent years, decades even, bending yourself into shapes that made other people more comfortable, finding your true voice has to happen through trial and error, over and over again.”

You can read Natalie’s song journal, “Girl, Stop Pretending — Song Journal”, here.

Madelleine Müller

Madelleine Müller’s words and music have great depth.

This is due, in part, to the fact that she lives with severe Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, which presents challenges. For example, it makes it difficult to create music — some days she can only record one line of vocals, and there are months at a time when she can’t record at all.

You can learn about the extraordinary effort she puts into making her music here. It’s humbling and a testament to the power of music.

Müller lives in Denmark and is a singer, songwriter, musician, and producer.

In her song journal, “Behind the song: Salem”, she writes about how she uses “Salem as a metaphor for how women’s bodies have been neglected by science.” It’s based on her own experience with the medical system.

In Salem, as has been said, “They didn’t burn witches, they burned women.”

In addition to writing and singing this song, she accompanies herself with beautiful flute.

You can read her words and listen to her song here (and there is a link to the lyrics near the end of the post).

Jim Kroft

Jim Kroft has lived an adventurous life, including playing gigs in China, Russia, East Africa, and many other far-flung locales. It would be difficult to cover it all here, not to mention his filmmaking career!

As he writes on his website, at one point he decided that “in order to find my way, I needed to get lost, to set out into the unknown, and to hell with sense.”

Here on Substack, he regales us with passionate tales of his creative struggles and the wisdom he’s earned from them.

Like our other featured artists, he’s a singer, songwriter, musician, and producer. He was born in Scotland and now lives in Berlin.

In his song journal, “The Sound of Something Breaking Open”, Kroft writes about his song, “Be As One”. His passions for life and art are on full display here.

The chorus screams the question, “Will I ever be as one?”

I would suggest experiencing this song via the video — there’s a link in the “About the Video” section of the post. It captures a Berlin festival and is bursting with vitality.

You can read Kroft’s song journal here.